St. Charles County woman gets 10 years for running over and killing boyfriend

Sobbing in court, Robert Baker said his son "was always fighting for the underdog" and "would literally die for a lot of people."

"I'm not angry," he said. "I thank God for that. That kind of venom going through my heart — I can't handle it. ... I miss him so bad and there's a part of my heart that's just hollow and nothing will be able to take the place of it."

Kathryn Marsh wept as she apologized to Baker's family Friday, saying her alcohol abuse was the root of her problems. She vowed to stay sober, follow God, continue treatment and share her story as a warning to others.

"He was the love of my life," she said. "I lost control of who I was and who I am. ... I have to live with it for the rest of my life and I will live with it because I am so sorry that it even happened."

