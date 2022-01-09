 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles County woman stole nearly $34,000 from hardwood supplier, charges say
St. Charles County woman stole nearly $34,000 from hardwood supplier, charges say

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County woman swindled nearly $34,000 from her employer to pay personal expenses, charges say.

Sheri Bartold, 49, of the 1800 block of Highway P in St. Paul, was charged Tuesday in St. Charles County Circuit Court with one felony count of stealing more than $25,000.

Charging documents say that between August 2020 and June 2021, Bartold kept money for herself while overseeing cash drops for St. Charles Hardwoods, a hardwood supplier at 3909 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

Bartold admitted taking money but estimated she only took $1,000, charges said. She also admitted using the firm's credit card and bank account to pay personal bills, credit card debt, buy pool supplies and make payments to her car and home equity loans.

Bartold was not in custody Sunday, could not be reached for comment and did not yet have a lawyer.

"Bartold poses a threat to anyone that employs her or allows her access to any type of money," a Cottleville police officer said in a probable cause statement.

