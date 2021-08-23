 Skip to main content
St. Charles County woman swipes live sea creatures by stuffing them in her purse
St. Charles County woman swipes live sea creatures by stuffing them in her purse

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A St. Charles County woman is facing a felony theft charge after police say she slipped out of a Lake Saint Louis pet store with live sea creatures in her purse.

Megan Goste, 20, of the first block of New Melle Drive, was charged last week with a felony count of stealing animals and a misdemeanor charge of stealing.

On July 2, Goste asked employees of Pet Land, 6131 Ronald Regan Drive, to bag up two Halloween hermit crabs, a firefish and an anemone after telling them she would buy them, said Lake Saint Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi. As employees were bagging the creatures, Goste picked up a couple of other products, then stuffed the bagged sea creatures into her purse and left without paying.

The animals were worth about $90, charges said. The other items, a life rock and water treatment solution, cost about $47.

Megan Goste

Megan Goste of St. Charles County was charged with stealing sea creatures and products from a Lake Saint Louis pet store in July 2021.

Goste was arrested two days later and admitted taking the creatures and products, police said. On July 16, she returned the products to Lake Saint Louis police but said all but one of the aquatic creatures she took had died. DiGiuseppi didn’t know which one survived but said police have recovered none of them.

