St. Charles father charged after police say he shook newborn

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles man is facing charges after being accused of shaking a newborn baby who suffered injuries to the brain.

Austin T. Richie, 22, of the 200 block of Oak Leaf Drive was charged on Thursday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Richie admitted on July 20 to shaking his newborn child for two minutes to stop the 5-week-old baby from crying.

An attorney for Richie was not immediately available for comment on Friday.