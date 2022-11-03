St. Charles judge affirms death for Richard Emery in quadruple homicide sentence

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County judge on Thursday affirmed a jury's recommended death sentence for a man convicted of killing his girlfriend, her mother and two children in 2018.

Judge Michael Fagras said he spent many sleepless nights considering the fate of Richard Darren Emery, but ultimately, he didn't believe the 50-year-old was truly remorseful for fatally shooting his girlfriend, Kate Kasten, 39, Kasten’s mother, Jane Moeckel, 61, and children Zoe, 8, and Jonathan, 10, in less than a minute on Dec. 28, 2018.

"I tried to remember any testimony that you gave accepting responsibility, but your response was always, 'I'm just a screw-up,'" Fagras said. "As if somehow that was the acceptance of responsibility. How I wish you would've asked for forgiveness."

Emery's attorneys said he was remorseful, though, noting he had repeatedly offered to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison.

Public defender Stephanie Zipfel made another attempt and implored the court to spare her client's life.

"We are asking the court to choose to show mercy to Mr. Emery and his family," she said.

Prosecutors, however, asked him to affirm the jury's sentence.

"Not everything can be pled out, and we believe this case demanded the death penalty," Assistant Prosecutor Phil Groenweghe said.

Fagras' ruling will likely not be the last word on Emery's case. His attorneys already said they planned to appeal, potentially triggering years of litigation that often follow a death penalty conviction.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said he was glad the judge affirmed the jury's decision.

"This is the end of a chapter, but it's not the end of the story," he said.