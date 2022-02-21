St. Charles judge finds man guilty in deadly Highway 370 bridge confrontation

ST. CHARLES — A judge found a Warren County man guilty in a confrontation on Highway 370 that led to a motorcyclist's body being recovered days later in the Missouri River.

Circuit Judge Michael Fagras on Friday found Timothy A. Walker, 47, guilty of first-degree assault and armed crminal action. Walker stood trial Feb. 9.

The body of Timothy Perkins, 44, was found days after his motorcycle slammed into the back of Walker's truck on Highway 370, authorities said. Perkins was married to a woman who had been dating Walker.

Police said Perkins had been chasing Walker when Walker pumped his brakes, causing a collision. Authorities said Walker then reversed his truck and ran over Perkins before driving off.

Walker told police Perkins was waving a gun at him while chasing him and that that's why he slammed on his brakes, charges said. Walker denied reversing his truck to run over Perkins but admitted to leaving the scene of the crash and throwing his cellphone out of his truck.

Police said they found a gun and two ammunition magazines in Perkins' motorcycle.

Fagras' ruling Friday said he did not find Walker's testimony credible "at all and his testimony was not supported by any of the state's evidence and testimony of its witnesses."

A sentencing date hasn't been set. Walker's lawyer could not be reached.

