St. Charles jury convicts man of first-degree murder of 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County jury on Friday convicted Richard Darren Emery of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, her mother and two children after a two-week trial during which a bevy of witnesses, including Emery himself, took the stand.

After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury rejected Emery's claims that he was incapable of knowing he was killing his family because he suffered from a mental illness that caused him to lose control. Now, jurors will decide whether to sentence him to death.

Emery, 50, shot and killed Kate Kasten, 39, her mother, Jane Moeckel, 61; and Kasten’s two children, Zoe, 8, and Jonathan, 10, in less than a minute at Kasten's family home in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive on Dec. 28, 2018. He had been out drinking and playing in a poker tournament at Throw Back's tavern in St. Peters.

When he returned, Emery and Kasten began arguing. At one point she screamed at him to get out of her house, and Emery shot her twice.

Moeckel, who was recovering from a hip surgery, had barricaded herself in another bedroom with her grandchildren and called 911 for help. Emery kicked in the door and shot them at close range, prosecutors said. Zoe was shot in the face; Jonathan was shot in the face and the side; Moeckel was shot in the face.

Emery reloaded the 9 mm pistol, then left the home in a white pickup truck with more than 400 rounds of rifle ammunition, plus another 500 rounds of ammunition for the 9 mm. Officers tried to pull him over near Cheshire Drive and Muegge Road. Emery said he sat in the truck and pointed the pistol at his head, ready to kill himself, but he thought about his biological son and mother and decided against it.

Instead, he got out of the truck and started shooting. Police shot back and hit him twice. Seven shell casings found at the scene matched Emery's gun; 13 shell casings matched the guns from two police officers, according to court testimony.

After running from police, Emery came upon a woman who had recently left a holiday party at a cousin's home in the first block of Delacroix Place in St. Charles. The woman testified that as she got into her parked Lincoln MKC, she heard footsteps coming toward her and then a man opened door and screamed "I've got to get out of here!"

"I just froze," she said.

She said Emery tried to force her into the passenger seat of her SUV but she slammed on her car's horn to get someone's attention and tried kicking him to get him off her.

"He's making these demands," she said. "He's swinging at me. I'm trying to push him with my legs. I'm braced really solidly in my vehicle but there was no way I was getting in the passenger seat."

She grabbed hold of the knife during the attack but suffered seven stab wounds including two to her neck and one to her chest that punctured a lung. Eventually, Emery gave up and ran off with her keys, she said. She walked back to her cousin's house and called for help.

Emery continued to wander along, he testified, until he reached a QuikTrip at 2260 First Capitol Drive. Emery hid in the bathroom while the gas station clerk called 911. Police arrested him there.

Emery's defense

Emery's defense team began its case with testimony from an ex-girlfriend, an aunt and an ex-wife of Emery's who all said the killings were uncharacteristic of Emery's personality and that they were shocked to learn he killed four people.

His overall defense strategy is known as the "diminished capacity" defense, which is an argument that mental illness prevented someone from consciously committing a crime. Emery's lawyers asked jurors to find Emery guilty of second-degree murder, thereby evading a death sentence.

A key part of the defense was psychologist Michael L. Hendricks, who testified that he diagnosed Emery with borderline personality disorder. Hendricks testified Kasten's statement to Emery to "get out of my house" triggered feelings of abandonment and rejection that stemmed from childhood trauma, his father's absence from his life and a discharge from the Air Force because of a drinking problem.

"This was the dream being kicked out from under him," Hendricks said. "He had invested heavily in this relationship and was told it was all over. He'd given up so much for naught."

Hendricks also said Emery had for years struggled with feelings of inadequacy and life and in his relationship with Kasten. He'd been married and divorced twice, repressed his bisexuality from everyone for decades and said he was often compared to Kasten's late husband, a U.S. Marine.

The night he killed Kasten and her family, Emery said he consumed about seven beers and a honey whiskey shot at the bar before returning home. When Kasten told him to leave, Hendricks said, his personality disorder caused his brain to lose control of his actions and propelled him into a "dream state" over which he had no control.

"He felt like he was a puppet and someone else was pulling the strings," Hendricks said.

But Assistant Prosecutor Phil Groenweghe attacked Hendricks' diagnoses — including at least $31,000 billed to the defense case for his evaluations and testimony — for basing his conclusions almost entirely on hours-long interviews with Emery, not recording those interviews and for not asking Emery for details about the killings and leaving out multiple details from his notes and final report.

"You took his word for it," Groenweghe said. "Is that what you're relying on? His words?"

Groenweghe also pointed out that Emery, before leaving the house and locking the front door armed with an AR-15, a 9mm pistol and almost 1,000 rounds of ammunition, he saw the family's border collie/boxer mix that he loved and decided not to kill it. Hendricks said he didn't ask Emery about the dog.

"Why are you going out of your way to make apologies for him?" Groenweghe asked. "Why are you pushing a theory that is pure hogwash?"

Hendricks said his focus was on Emery's mental state at the time of the murders and not the actions themselves. He said it's common for people in a dissociated state to appear as if they're acting normally and added there was no evidence Emery had ever suffered such an episode in his life before the night of the killings.

Prosecutors rejected Emery's claims of mental illness and characterized his actions as killing his girlfriend then systematically eliminating the witnesses. They said all of his actions in the wake of the killings were marked by a need for self-preservation. They also argued he'd forgotten many of the events because he'd chosen not to remember them — not because he went into a dream-like state.

"Everything he did in those hours was about him and his safety," Groenweghe said in closing arguments Friday.

Emery's punishment phase is set to begin Saturday, during which the jury will decide whether to sentence him to death.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.