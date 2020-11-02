St. Charles man accused of killing his wife of 8 months

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles man has been arrested and charged with murdering his wife, police announced Monday.

Aaron Guilliams, 31, shot and killed his wife Sunday during an argument, according to St. Charles County prosecutors, who charged him with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police found 34-year-old Crystal Hanshew dead just before midnight Sunday inside the couple's home in the 3100 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Hanshew was shot in the head and later died. Police also said they found a .45 caliber handgun inside the home.

The couple had been married for 8 months, police say.

Guilliams is being held on a $500,000 bond at St. Charles County Jail.

