St. Charles man accused of trading vape pods for sex with minors faces new charges

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles man charged in January with selling vape pods in exchange for sex with underage girls was charged Thursday with additional sex crimes in St. Louis County.

Seth Nieters, 20, of the 3000 block of Mockingbird Drive, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, child molestation, rape/attempted rape and attempted sodomy.

The new charges say that from May to September, Nieters had sex with two girls younger than 17 in exchange for vaping paraphernalia.

The felony counts of sexual trafficking of a child filed in January charged Nieters with engaging in sex acts with two 13-year-old girls. The charges said Nieters posed as a 16-year-old on the social media app Snapchat where he offered to sell vape pods to middle-schoolers that can be used in electronic cigarettes.

Two girls told police they had sexual contact with Nieters when he came to sell them vape pods in his pickup truck. The girls said Nieters was well known at their middle school for selling the pods or offering them for free in exchange for sex, according to charging documents.

Nieters initially denied those allegations to police, adding that he had accidentally sent explicit photos of himself to both girls, charges said. He said messages asking for sex acts in exchange for the pods were a joke.