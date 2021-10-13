St. Charles man admits selling fatal fentanyl and meth cocktail

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from St. Charles has admitted selling the fentanyl and methamphetamine that killed someone last year in St. Charles County, the U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday.

Keith A. Kos Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to drug and gun charges. Kos admitted as part of his plea agreement to selling fentanyl and methamphetamine early on Jan. 6, 2020, to Zachary Hooper. Hooper died that afternoon of fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.

Investigators searched Kos' home and found a gun, more than 400 capsules of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Both sides have agreed to a 20-year prison sentence for Kos, which should resolve state court charges related to Hooper's death, the plea says.

