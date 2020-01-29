St. Charles man charged with trading vape pods for sex with minors

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles man is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls as part of deals to sell them vape pods, according to charges filed this week.

Seth Nieters, 20, faces two felony counts of sexual trafficking of a child in connection to interactions with two 13-year-old girls this month.

Police said Nieters posed as a 16-year-old on the social media app Snapchat where he offered to sell vape pods to middle-schoolers that can be used in electronic cigarettes, police said in charging documents.

Two girls told investigators they had sexual contact with Nieters when he came to sell them vape pods in his pickup truck, charges said.

The girls said Nieters was well known at their middle school for selling the pods or offering them for free in exchange for sex, the charging documents said.

Nieters initially denied the allegations to police, adding that he had accidentally sent explicit photos of himself to both girls and said messages asking for sex acts in exchange for the pods were a joke, charging documents said.

The Francis Howell School District released a statement Wednesday saying at lease one of the victims was a student there.