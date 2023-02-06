MOLINE ACRES — A man from the St. Charles area died Monday in a head-on crash.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Twill Court and Highway 367, according to Cpl. Logan Bolton of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Authorities identified the man as Charlie T. Ratliff, 70, of St. Charles.

Ratliff was driving north on Highway 367, which is Lewis and Clark Boulevard; his car veered into the southbound lanes and hit an oncoming car, police said.

Ratliff died at a hospital.

The man driving the other car, Jordan A. McKenzie, was seriously injured. McKenzie, 25, is from the Black Jack area.

Police said Ratliff and McKenzie had been wearing seatbelts.