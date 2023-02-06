The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Twill Court and Highway 367, according to Cpl. Logan Bolton of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ratliff was driving his car north on 367 when he veered over to traffic in the opposition, according to police, who say he was pronounced deceased at a hospital shortly afterwards. The driver he collided with, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.