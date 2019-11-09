ST. LOUIS — A man who witnesses said was driving at a high rate of speed is dead following a crash early Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 55 at Weber Road, according to the St. Louis Police Department.
Tommie Jackson, 33, of the 1600 block of Beale Street in St. Charles, died at the scene. The crash was reported at 12:32 a.m. Saturday.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into two trees with such force that the vehicle broke into two pieces.
This story has been updated with the name of the victim and details about the crash.