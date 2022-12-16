St. Charles man gets 5 years probation for hidden camera in pool party bathroom

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles man who secretly installed a video camera in a bathroom at his home and recorded guests during a pool party there was placed Thursday on five years probation.

Kyle J. Vandermolen, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony invasion of privacy. St. Charles County Judge Michael Fagras suspended Vandermolen’s sentence and placed him on five years probation.

Police said in charges Vandermolen hosted a pool party for about 20 guests Aug. 29, 2021 at his home in the East Ashley Place subdivision. A woman there found a “covert video surveillance camera” in the bathroom pointed at the toilet during the event, court documents say.

She removed the memory card and later found 11 recordings from that day including footage of both her and her husband using the bathroom, court documents say. The other videos showed four other females removing their swimsuits and sitting on the toilet. One of the videos showed a 4-year-old boy urinating.

When confronted, Vandermolen admitted to neighbors that he placed the secret camera in his bathroom and said he sought counseling, charges said.

Vandermolen is forbidden from contacting victims and must continue counseling as part of his probation, according to court records.