St. Charles man killed in Spanish Lake crash

SPANISH LAKE — A 38-year-old St. Charles man was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Spanish Lake, according to St. Louis County police.

Daryle Jones was driving west in a Buick Lucerne on Redmon Road and attempted to turn onto Poggemoeller Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.

As Jones attempted to turn, an oncoming Saturn L300 sedan struck his car in the intersection.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Saturn, a 46-year-old male, was taken to a hospital for treatment and taken into custody, but has not been charged with a crime.

St. Louis County police continue to investigate the crash.

The department asks anyone with information on the crash to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Jones was a former football player with McKendree University, according to the university's website. He attended McCluer North High School in Florissant.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.