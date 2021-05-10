St. Charles man killed in Spanish Lake crash

SPANISH LAKE — A 38-year-old St. Charles man was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Spanish Lake, according to St. Louis County police.
Daryle Jones was driving west in a Buick Lucerne on Redmon Road and attempted to turn onto Poggemoeller Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.
As Jones attempted to turn, an oncoming Saturn L300 sedan struck his car in the intersection.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Saturn, a 46-year-old male, was taken to a hospital for treatment and taken into custody, but has not been charged with a crime.
St. Louis County police continue to investigate the crash.
The department asks anyone with information on the crash to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Jones was a former football player with McKendree University, according to the university's website. He attended McCluer North High School in Florissant.
