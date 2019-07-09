COLUMBIA, ILL. • A St. Charles man was killed Tuesday morning when his car collided with another car at an intersection, police said.
Timothy H. Kroeger, 49, of St. Charles died at a hospital of his injuries, officials said.
Columbia police, fire and first responders were called to the intersection of North Main Street and Illinois Route 3 at about 10:30 a.m. for a crash. A 2012 Toyota Prius driven by a 36-year-old man collided with the 2014 Chevrolet van that Kroeger was driving. Both drivers were taken to a hospital. There were no other occupants in either vehicle, officials said.
The intersection was closed for five hours while the crash was investigated. The crash is still under investigation.