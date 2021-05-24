St. Charles man killed, police officer injured after motorcycle chase, shootout in Randolph County

RED BUD, Ill. — A St. Charles man was killed and a police officer was injured during a shootout early Sunday in Randolph County after a man fled from police on a motorcycle.

Officers from Red Bud, Illinois, began pursuing Timothy J. Snyder, 27, of St. Charles at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said Snyder drove the motorcycle more than 100 mph during the chase, and police lost sight of him.

Just before 1:30 a.m., while Snyder was being chased again by two Red Bud police officers, his motorcycle went in a ditch near Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive.

Officer Michael Collins fought with Snyder and officer Luke Horrell deployed a stun gun while Snyder continued to resist, police said. Snyder then pulled a pistol and shot Collins in the leg, police said, and Collins shot Snyder four times. Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Snyder's backpack contained a "very large amount of methamphetamine" along with scales and baggies, said Randolph County State's Attorney Jeremy Walker.

The motorcycle had been stolen from St. Louis, police said.

Illinois State Police investigate all officer shootings in the state.