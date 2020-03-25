St. Charles man killed when his pickup crashes into semi-trailer

LAKE ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old man was killed this week on Interstate 64 when his pickup struck the back of a semi trailer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Owen P. Reifsteck, of St. Charles, was entering Interstate 64 (Highway 40) westbound from Highway 364 in his 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 on Tuesday morning. The semi trailer was pulled over on the right side of I-64. The pickup drove off the side of the road and ran into the back of the trailer.