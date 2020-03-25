You are the owner of this article.
St. Charles man killed when his pickup crashes into semitrailer
date 2020-03-25

St. Charles man killed when his pickup crashes into semitrailer

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A 32-year-old man was killed this week on Interstate 64 when his pickup struck the back of a semitrailer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Owen P. Reifsteck, of St. Charles, was entering Interstate 64 (Highway 40) westbound from Highway 364 in his 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 on Tuesday morning. The semitrailer was pulled over on the right side of I-64. The pickup drove off the side of the road and ran into the back of the trailer.

Reifsteck was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the semitrailer was not hurt.

