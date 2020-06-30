You are the owner of this article.
St. Charles man pleads not guilty to child molestation charges
St. Charles man pleads not guilty to child molestation charges

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl multiple times over several years.

Jesse O. Herndon, 39, of the 100 block of Cole Boulevard, is charged in St. Charles County Circuit Court with five counts of child molestation, four counts of statutory sodomy and one count of attempted statutory rape.

Charges filed last week say the girl, now 14, told authorities Herndon had sex with her "by force" at his home when she was 11 and had begun abusing her starting when she was 6 or 7 years old.

Herndon's bail was set at $100,000 cash. He pleaded not guilty Monday. His lawyer, Richard Sindel, declined comment.

Jesse O. Herndon

