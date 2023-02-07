ST. CHARLES — One St. Charles man is behind a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting at least six suburban Mexican restaurants and grocery stores, police say.

Mario Pintor, 37, had by Friday been charged with a total of seven counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of felony property damage and five counts of stealing from cases in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

In each case, Pintor is accused of breaking a window with an axe, hammer or other tool in the middle of the night or early morning, climbing inside and stealing cash or, in some cases, taking the entire cash register. The burglaries span eight months beginning in April 2022 and include thousands in damage. Pintor was arrested shortly after a Dec. 21 University City restaurant burglary, police say in court records.

Police in O'Fallon, Missouri, St. Peters and University City used surveillance video, license place readers and Pintor's cellphone data to link him to the crimes.

According to court documents, the break-ins before his arrest include:

La Carreta grocery store in O'Fallon: Pintor is accused of prying the door off this Mexican grocery store at 316 O'Fallon Plaza about 2 a.m. April 28. A metal paddle was found nearby. Police used license plate readers to track a sedan Pintor sometimes drives to the scene.

El Maguey restaurant in St. Peters: Pintor's black 2003 GMC Envoy was recorded pulling up to the restaurant at 3601 North St. Peters Parkway about 6 a.m. Oct. 1. A man is captured on surveillance video breaking the restaurant's front window with a hammer and stealing the cash register. The register was found in a nearby park with all the cash inside gone.

La Carreta grocery in St. Peters: A car matching Pintor's GMC is spotted at about 5 a.m. Oct. 28 at the restaurant at 4203 South Old Highway 94. The glass was broken and about $500 was stolen from the register.

El Maguey restaurants in O'Fallon: Pintor's car was spotted at the St. Peters location at 7139 Mexico Road about 5:20 a.m. A car matching Pintor's GMC was spotted near a burglary at the O'Fallon location at 2737 Highway K about 5:30 a.m. Nothing was taken because the owner deposited the money the night before after hearing about the string of burglaries.

Mi Mexico Lindo in St. Peters: Pintor is accused of using an axe to break the window of the restaurant at 4899 Mexico Road in St. Peters about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 4 before taking the cash register.

Pintor was eventually arrested after University City police responded to an alarm at the Mi Ranchito Mexican restaurant, 887 Kingsland Avenue, on the morning of Dec. 21. When officers arrived, they spotted a cash register drawer containing coins missing. Surveillance video showed a GMC pulling up before a man broke the front window with an axe, charging documents say.

Police linked the GMC's license plate to an address in St. Charles where Pintor was soon taken into custody. An axe was found inside his car, according to court records.

Charges were filed between Dec. 22 and Friday in Pintor's five criminal cases.