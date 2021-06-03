St. Charles mayor appoints Ray Juengst as new police chief

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer has appointed Ray Juengst as the new St. Charles police chief, the city announced in a news release Thursday.

Juengst has worked at the department since 1995 and has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Randy McKinley stepped down from the job in December.

Jeungst has worked as a police service technician, patrol officer, detective and command officer up to the rank of captain. He has also been a firearms instructor and leader on the St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team.

He has also supervised the city's patrol division and served as commander of the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force.

Juengst received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Lindenwood University.

According to a city news release, Juengst will be the first city chief to work his way up through all ranks in the department.

“I believe that today, more than ever, it is important to maintain the trust and respect of our community," Juengst said in a statement Thursday, adding that he is committed to transparency by publishing online tools reviewing the department's work. "I hope this type of transparency will help the community better know and understand the department with which they have entrusted their public safety.”

