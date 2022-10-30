St. Charles motorcyclist killed in crash on I-170

A St. Charles man was killed late Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 170.
Michael L. Randell, 36, was speeding on his 2004 Yamaha, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, when he slid and was ejected just after 10 p.m.
His motorcycle then hit a Toyota Camry; the driver sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles had been heading north on the highway near the Ladue Road exit, the patrol said.
Randell was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he had been wearing a helmet.
