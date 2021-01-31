 Skip to main content
St. Charles officer injured while breaking up fights on Main Street
ST. CHARLES — Four people were arrested early Sunday morning and a police officer was hospitalized after fights broke out in the city's bar district, police said.

Police responded to several disturbances at about 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Main Street, where several people were fighting in the middle of the street, officials said. Four people - three men aged 22, 23 and 24 and a woman aged 32 - were arrested.

While making arrests, one officer suffered an injury to his knee that had to be treated at a hospital. He has since been released. Two other officers reported minor injuries that didn't require medical attention. The four people arrested were not injured, police said.

Warrants for charges will be presented to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

