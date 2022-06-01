St. Charles police arrest 'armed and dangerous' Montgomery County officer

Updated June 1 with arrest details.

ST. CHARLES — Police officers on Tuesday arrested a wanted Montgomery County, Missouri, officer accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and releasing nude images of her.

Police had asked for the public's help Friday in finding William Gary Barnes II, who was considered "armed and dangerous."

Barnes, an officer with the New Florence Police Department, posted a $25,000 bail and was released shortly after his arrest.

Barnes has been charged in St. Charles County with second-degree stalking, threatening nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

According to court documents, Barnes stalked his ex-girlfriend between July and November after they broke up.

Barnes placed a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend's car, court documents say, and then texted her location to her.

The officer is also accused of sending nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend to her mother, and uploading them on a social media platform, OnlyFans.com. People paid him to watch the videos, investigators said in court documents.