ST. CHARLES — A man was shot through a closed door and killed Monday night at a St. Charles apartment complex. His sister was shot but survived.

Police initially took a 21-year-old man into custody in University City. Police brought him to St. Charles for questioning and released him. Charges were not issued.

St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison said police continue to investigate.

The shooting was just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Metro on Fifth apartment complex, in the 2100 block of Clock Tower Square.

On Wednesday, Wilkison identified the man who died as Fithawi Gebremedhin. He was 20 and lived in south St. Louis.

Gebremedhin was shot several times in the torso. He died at a hospital.

His 22-year-old sister was shot in the right thigh. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Wilkison said police believe this was a targeted attack. The woman was shot first as she ran into the apartment. She slammed the door shut. The shooter was outside the door and fired bullets through the door, fatally injuring her brother.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles police at 636-949-3300.