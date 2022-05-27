St. Charles police seek 'armed and dangerous' Montgomery County officer

ST. CHARLES — Police asked for the public's help on Friday to find an "armed and dangerous" Montgomery County, Missouri, officer accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and releasing nude images of her.

William Gary Barnes II, an officer with the New Florence Police Department, was last known to be driving a white 2006 Cadillac STS with the Missouri license plate RF1D5E, St. Charles police said.

Barnes has been charged in St. Charles County with second-degree stalking, threatening nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

According to court documents, Barnes stalked his ex-girlfriend between July and November after they broke up.

Barnes placed a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend's car, court documents say, and then texted her location to her.

The officer is also accused of sending nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend to her mother, and uploading them on a social media platform, OnlyFans.com. People paid him to watch the videos, investigators said in court documents.

St. Charles police are asking anyone with information on Barnes to contact them at 636-949-3320.