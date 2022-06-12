St. Charles police targeting expired temp tags in new 'zero tolerance' initiative

ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles Police Department said it will target vehicles with expired temporary tags in a new initiative it's rolling out Monday.

Police will issue a court summons for each vehicle pulled over with expired tags. The tags also will be seized for evidence, police said, adding that officers will have a "zero tolerance approach."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a law last year that allows the state to collect a sales tax when vehicles are purchased rather than allowing residents to go to a license office to pay taxes later.

