St. Charles teen charged with raping 11-year-old

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles teenager was charged Friday with statutory rape for sexually assulting an 11-year-old on numerous occasions. The girl gave birth Tuesday, according to a probable cause statement.

Norvin L. Lopez-Cante, 17, was charged in St. Charles County with statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12 years old. A conviction could result in a life sentence.

According to the probable cause statement, Lopez-Cante admitted sexually assaulting the girl approximately 100 times.

The girl gave birth at her home, the statement said. Her parents brought the infant to the hospital about an hour later.