St. Charles to pay $1.5 million to settle lawsuit over jail death

ST. LOUIS — A lawsuit filed over the 2020 death of a St. Charles jail inmate is in the process of being settled for $1.5 million, court records show.

Joshua Landherr was booked into the jail on Sept. 15, 2020, and died at a hospital a day later. A 2021 lawsuit said Landherr died of a drug overdose because his jailers were negligent and ignored his pleas for help.

The settlement, signed but not yet approved by a federal judge, says St. Charles officials continue to deny the lawsuit's claims. As part of the confidential settlement, both sides are restricted from discussing it. At an April 19 hearing, Portia C. Kayser, a lawyer for St. Charles, sought to seal the settlement from public view, as well as the a document detailing the distribution of the proceeds.

Kayser told U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp that despite the fact that the settlement agreement was available via Missouri's "Sunshine," or open records act, she wanted it sealed to prevent easy online access to the amounts being paid on behalf of the city and officers Michael Tiemann and Jason Franklin.

Schelp balked, however, and told Kayser to file a formal request to seal the documents. The settlement documents were instead publicly filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Friday.

At the hearing, Schelp said he would approve the settlement once all the documents were filed.

The original lawsuit says after Landherr was booked into the jail , he was placed in a holding cell around 7:30 p.m. Landherr was "unable to care for himself," the suit says, and was "acting violently and erratically." He tried to seek help for himself, the suit says, and jailers had a video and audio feed into the cell.

His jailers believed him to be on drugs, and despite seeing him lying on the floor at 1:57 a.m., did not summon EMS until around 2:21 a.m., the suit says.

Jail staff began to offer Landherr assistance at 2:24 a.m., and paramedics took over at 2:28 a.m., the suit says.

The lawsuit said Landherr's jailers were indifferent to his medical needs. The suit also said jail policy was to let inmates suspected of overdosing "come down" or sleep it off on their own rather than receive medical treatment.

After legal fees, about 5% of the money will go to Landherr's estranged wife. Of the remainder, roughly 75% would go to his son, Aaron Landherr, now 19. The rest goes to his mother, Andrea Wimmer.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.