ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles tow truck driver was charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday and accused of falling asleep at the wheel before a crash that killed an 82-year-old man.

Charges allege that on Oct. 18, 2022, Shawn D. Millfelt, 26, of St. Charles, had a tow truck loaded with two U.S. Postal Service mail trucks when he fell asleep while driving in West Alton.

Millfelt's 2020 Hino truck was traveling on northbound Highway 67 at Richard Drive when it ran a red light and hit a Ford F150 pickup driven by George D. Redenius, 82, of Staunton, Illinois.

Redenius was taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Court documents written by the Missouri Highway Patrol allege Millfelt was traveling 72 mph in a 55-mph speed zone at the time of the crash.

After the two vehicles collided, Redenius' pickup was pushed into another vehicle, a westbound 2007 Pontiac G6.

Two people in the Pontiac suffered minor injuries. Millfelt also had minor injuries.

Millfelt is charged in St. Charles County Circuit Court with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner in the case.