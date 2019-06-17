MILLER COUNTY, Mo. • A woman from the St. Charles area has died after a golf cart overturned Saturday in mid-Missouri.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Tisha L. VanBarneveld, 47, of St. Charles.
She was driving a 2002 Easy Go golf cart on Unicorn Road in Eldon, Mo. The cart traveled off the left side of the road about 5:45 p.m. Saturday and overturned.
She was throw off the golf cart, police say. She was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital. She was pronounced dead there at 1:13 p.m. Sunday, police say.
No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured, police say.