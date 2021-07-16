St. Charles woman dies in 2-vehicle crash at Highway 94 and Wolfrum Road

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles woman died on Friday after the car she was driving was hit by a truck at an intersection in Weldon Spring, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The 21-year-old driver of the Freightliner truck drove through a red light into the intersection of Highway 94 and Wolfrum Road in Weldon Spring about 9 a.m., a highway patrol report said.

A woman driving a Ford Fusion had pulled into the intersection to make a left turn when her car was hit by the truck, according to the highway patrol.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Santina Woodall, 45, the highway patrol said. Woodall was wearing a seat belt, but the truck driver was not, according to the report.

Highway 94 was closed for a while Friday morning until the crash site was cleared.

