St. Charles woman dies in crash into flooded Lost Creek near Elsberry

A St. Charles woman died Friday when a pickup truck in which she was riding crashed into a flooded creek in Lincoln County.

Jennelle L. Wulfmeier, 20, was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on South 7th Street in Elsberry, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The truck did not stop at the end of the road, hit a levee, went airborne and landed in the flooded Lost Creek, the highway patrol said. The driver, a 21-year-old man, got out of the car and fled on foot, authorities said.

Wulfmeier could not get out of the truck. It is not known whether she was wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.