An 18-year-old woman was killed and two passengers in her vehicle were hurt in a crash Friday on Interstate 170 in St. Louis County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Lacey P. Schoster was pronounced dead at SSM DePaul Health Center. Schoster, 18, lived in the St. Charles area.
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on northbound Interstate 170, at the Boeing exit. The 2001 Dodge Neon, driven by Schoster, was heading north on I-170 when it traveled off the left side of the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
Schoster had not been wearing a seat belt, police said. She was thrown from the vehicle.
Her two passengers were wearing seat belts, police said. They were Brooklyn M. Leggitt, 19, of the St. Louis area, and Lucas E. Guilfoy, 18, of the St. Louis area. Leggitt suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Guilfoy suffered minor injuries and was treated at SSM DePaul Health Center, police said.