St. Charles woman left children alone to use meth, charges say

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles woman left her two children alone in the middle of the night to use meth and then drove them to their school bus stop a few hours later, prosecutors said.

Michelle K. Rodriguez, 38, of the 2700 block of Cumberland Landing, was charged Feb. 8 in St. Charles County with endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged incident occurred the previous day.

According to charging documents, Rodriguez left her children, ages 6 and 9, home alone about 3 a.m. to meet her estranged husband at a hotel. She injected methamphetamine about an hour later and returned home about 6 a.m., according to the probable cause statement. Later that morning, she drove her children to the bus stop down the street.

She called the police to her home about 7 a.m. Feb. 7 to complain that her husband was harassing her through her iPad and cellphone. She summoned police again in the early afternoon, according to the probable cause statement. Police said she then acknowledged leaving her children during the night.