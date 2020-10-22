 Skip to main content
St. Charles woman pleads guilty to using corporate credit card for at least $150k in purchases
ST. LOUIS — The former senior sales director for a St. Louis wholesale food supplier on Thursday admitted using the company credit card for at least $150,000 in personal expenses.

Tara D. Sabatini, 45, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, via Zoom, to a felony charge of wire fraud.

Sabatini admitted to a scheme to defraud the unnamed company from March 2017 to November 2019. Among her purchases was a $32,000 10-game, four-seat luxury ticket package for a New York professional baseball team, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy Lay said in court.

She used some tickets, gave some away and sold the rest, her plea says.

Prosecutors and Sabatini's lawyer, Martin Minnigerode, are disputing the total amount the fraud cost the company. Prosecutors said it exceeded $250,000 and Minnigerode has argued that it's less, the plea says. That loss amount could affect her sentence in January, which could range from 15 to 33 months under federal sentencing guidelines.

She has agreed as part of the plea to have $233,000 available to pay restitution at the time of sentencing. 

