St. Charles woman raped by man she met through Facebook dating app, charges say

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles woman was raped by a man she met through a Facebook dating app, according to court documents filed in St. Charles County.

St. Charles County prosecutors on Saturday charged Bennard Howard III with rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy. Howard lives in the 5800 block of West Park Avenue in St. Louis.

Howard, 22, was being held Wednesday in the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail. He does not have an attorney listed in court files.

Police said the victim had met the man through a dating app on Facebook. After communicating over the app and in text messages for about three weeks, she and the man set up a first date and agreed to meet for lunch, police said.

Howard came to her St. Charles apartment last Thursday to pick her up and forced his way into the apartment when she opened the door, police said. She reported the rape the same day. In a lineup, she identified Howard as her attacker, court records say.