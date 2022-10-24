St. Charles woman sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing, killing husband

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles woman convicted of stabbing and killing her husband in 2018 was sentenced last week to 28 years in prison.

Judge Michael Fagras on Oct. 17 sentenced Brenna Davis, 40, to 28 years in prison in the killing of her husband Orville A. Davis. The sentence includes 25 years for second-degree murder and another three for armed criminal action to run consecutively.

Authorities said the Davises were at home with their five children the day after Christmas in 2018 when the couple got into an argument.

Police said Brenna Davis got a knife and stabbed her husband several times in the chest and face.

Davis and her husband lived in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive in St. Charles.