St. Clair County bar sues Pritzker to block coronavirus restrictions

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A bar near Belleville filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials to block a resumption of coronavirus-related restrictions.

The lawsuit, on behalf of H’s Bar LLC, says that unless a "shutdown order" issued by Pritzker this week is blocked, the bar and its owners and employees fear being ticketed, arrested or imprisoned.

That suit says that some businesses in the area have openly defied past orders without consequence, while others have been threatened with a loss of liquor and gaming licenses.

On Monday, Pritzker's office announced that bars and restaurants in Madison, St. Clair and five other area counties couldn't offer indoor service due to a positivity rate that has once again topped 8%. The order took effect Wednesday.

The bar is located at 1310 Dutch Hollow Road, near Belleville.

The suit says that after 30 days, Pritzker has no emergency order power and "must, if at all, seek relief from the Illinois legislature."

A series of lawsuits have been filed to challenge coronavirus-related restrictions but judges have generally ruled that officials have broad powers to address public health emergencies.

