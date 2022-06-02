St. Clair County home burglary leaves one dead, two wounded

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One man was fatally shot and two others were wounded on Thursday when they apparently interrupted a burglary at a home, police said.

Police were called about 11:30 a.m. to a home in New Athens, and found three men shot outside. One was dead, one was critically hurt and had to be airlifted to a hospital, and the other was suffering injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

No suspect information was provided, but police are looking for a blue or gray Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top.

The incident happened in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is leading the investigation, based out of the Freeburg Police Department. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department at 618-539-3132.

