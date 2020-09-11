 Skip to main content
St. Clair County jail inmate found dead, authorities suspect suicide
St. Clair County jail inmate found dead, authorities suspect suicide

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 42-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in a St. Clair County jail cell, authorities said.

Investigators said the man used a bed sheet to hang himself before jail officers found him alone in the cell about 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Attempts to revive the man failed, authorities said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as Emil Engelman and said Engelman was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

A St. Clair County Sheriff's Department news release said the man was homeless and had been held for six days on drug and burglary charges. A search of public records shows a Belleville residence for Engelman.

"Detainees were out in the recreation area of the cell block under supervision, but individual cells were not required to be checked at the time this occurred," sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a news release.

A court hearing was scheduled next week for Engelman on charges of burglary and unlawful drug possession.

Behind bars
