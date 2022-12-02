St. Clair County public defenders seek to withdraw from new cases, citing massive caseloads

BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County public defender’s office this week said it plans to turn down all new cases, citing “skyrocketing” caseloads that will leave attorneys unable to adequately represent their clients.

Experts said the move, if granted by judges, will likely leave St. Clair County’s criminal cases in limbo as judges scramble to provide lawyers for poor defendants.

“If we all hold the Constitution as valuable and important, then we can’t just say people are entitled to a lawyer — we have to actually fund it, and we have to mean it,” said St. Clair County chief public defender Cathy MacElroy.

MacElroy said her attorneys are each handling more than 350 felony cases this year, well over the American Bar Association’s recommendation of 150 — a guideline set in the early 1970s, when felony cases were less complicated and less scientific, experts said.

St. Clair County’s move to withdraw from all new cases is uncommon, though not unprecedented nationwide.

St. Louis attorney Stephen Hanlon, who has worked on the issue in several states over the past 25 years, said St. Clair County’s caseload is among the worst he’s seen. Handling more than 350 felony cases per year is “preposterous,” he said.

Chief Circuit Judge Andrew Gleeson, who presides over cases in St. Clair County, said the court has an obligation to provide defendants proper representation. He told the Post-Dispatch he’s been meeting with stakeholders in St. Clair County to determine the best way to do that. The most likely answer, he said, is hiring more expensive private attorneys out of the county’s budget.

St. Clair County allocates just over $700,000 for its public defender’s office. That’s significantly less than the three Illinois counties most similar in population — Madison, Winnebago and Champaign, each of which designates more than $1 million.

MacElroy did the right thing, Hanlon said. She was obligated to notify the court of her lawyers’ heavy caseload.

“It is against the law for lawyers to have that many cases,” Hanlon said. “This is a courageous public defender who should be proud of what she’s doing here.”

MacElroy said her office’s caseload problem began about five years ago when its budget was cut by 10%.

She said the budget caps attorney salaries, which she argued are too low to attract and retain employees.

The starting salary for a full-time attorney is $48,500, MacElroy said. Her office has had an opening for a full-time felony attorney since the beginning of this year.

“I’m so short-staffed, and I can’t get anyone to fill a position at that salary. I just cannot,” she said, adding that attorneys who took pay cuts five years ago are still at lower wages than they were before the cuts.

MacElroy said her office is budgeted for seven full-time attorneys, plus additional staff. But the office now has only five full-time lawyers, and in a week that number will decrease to four, as another attorney has given their notice.

Just five years ago, MacElroy said, full-time attorneys in her office were handling an average of 182 felony cases per year. That number increased gradually to 254 in 2020, then shot up to 332 in 2021.

With larger caseloads, MacElroy said, cases often move slower through the court, increasing the average county jail population from 342 in 2018 to 470 this year.

“The state’s attorney realizes that if we don’t have lawyers on my side who are effective and who have time to actually prepare cases and talk to clients, then their cases will not move. Justice will be delayed,” MacElroy said.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric did not return calls for comment.

The heavy caseload may worsen, too, on Jan. 1 with the implementation of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, which will eliminate all cash bail and require more immediate hearings for people in custody.

MacElroy told the Post-Dispatch the office’s total caseload nearly doubled in 2018 when the state passed legislation that sought to release people on their own recognizance for low-level, non-violent felony charges.

Private attorneys are often paid through a client’s initial cash bail once the case is resolved. So without bail, more cases fall to public defenders, a problem that Gleeson, the circuit judge, said will worsen once the SAFE-T Act is implemented.