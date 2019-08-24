BELLEVILLE — A St. Clair County sheriff's deputy and another driver were treated at a hospital for minor injuries after a crash involving their vehicles about 9:15 p.m. Friday at Highway 161 and Frank Scott Parkway.
The sheriff's department said the other driver hit the deputy's vehicle broadside as he pursued a speeding vehicle with his siren and lights activated.
The driver, a woman in her mid-40s from Belleville, was issued traffic citations for failing to yield and having no insurance, said Lt. Alan Haake of the sheriff's department.
Authorities did not release the name of the deputy or the other driver.
The Illinois State Police conducted the crash investigation at the request of the sheriff's department.