A four-vehicle accident on Interstate 44 late Friday night killed a St. Clair man whose vehicle was facing the wrong way on the interstate, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Allen M. Coggins, 22, was driving a GMC Sonoma that was involved in a single-vehicle accident just before 11 p.m. on I-44 near Big Bend.
His vehicle was facing east in the westbound lanes when it was struck by a Kia Spectra, then was struck a second time by a tractor-trailer. A fourth vehicle, a Jeep Renegade, struck debris from Coggins' vehicle that was in the roadway.
Coggins was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. No one else was injured in the accident.
Coggins had been wearing a seat belt.