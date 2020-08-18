St. Clair Square closed for nearly two hours Tuesday after gunfire near food court

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — St. Clair Square was closed for close to two hours Tuesday afternoon after a man fired a gun just outside the food court entrance, causing an exterior window to shatter, according to Fairview Heights police.

Police evacuated the mall at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday as officers investigated the scene. The mall reopened at about 4:45 p.m.

The gunfire followed an argument between two men. One of the men was taken into custody and transported to the Fairview Heights Police Department. The man who fired the gun is still at-large, police say.

Updated at 8 p.m. with more information.