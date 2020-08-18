You have permission to edit this article.
St. Clair Square closed for nearly two hours Tuesday after gunfire near food court
St. Clair Square closed for nearly two hours Tuesday after gunfire near food court

Incident at St. Clair Mall

St. Clair Square has reopened after officers cleared the area earlier Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2020, for a report of a "disturbance." Police provided no other information about the disturbance. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — St. Clair Square was closed for close to two hours Tuesday afternoon after a man fired a gun just outside the food court entrance, causing an exterior window to shatter, according to Fairview Heights police. 

Police evacuated the mall at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday as officers investigated the scene. The mall reopened at about 4:45 p.m. 

The gunfire followed an argument between two men. One of the men was taken into custody and transported to the Fairview Heights Police Department. The man who fired the gun is still at-large, police say. 

Updated at 8 p.m. with more information. 

