St. Clair Square reopens after 'disturbance' closes mall for almost 2 hours

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — St. Clair Square has reopened after officers cleared the area earlier Tuesday afternoon for a report of a "disturbance."

Police evacuated the mall at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday as officers investigated the scene, according to Fairview Heights police.

Police at about 4:45 p.m. announced the mall has been "thoroughly searched" and "deemed safe to reopen."

Police provided no other information about the disturbance, though a Facebook post from Fairview Heights police says more information is coming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.