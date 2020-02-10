St. Francois County coroner: Death of man and grandson being investigated as murder suicide

Updated at 2:45 p.m. with the identities of the victims.

BONNE TERRE — A man and his grandson were found shot to death early Monday in a rural area of eastern Missouri.

St. Francois County Coroner James Coplin said investigators believe that Nicholas David Brown, 24, fatally shot his grandfather James Lange, 66, in the chest and then fatally shot himself.

St. Francois County authorities received a call about a shooting around 6 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive near Lake Primrose in St. Francois County, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis. Both men lived in the home where their bodies were found.