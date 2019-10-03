ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A man from St. Francois County pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday and admitted blowing up his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's pickup truck.
Daniel R. Walker, 35, built the bomb on June 23, 2018, and drove by his former girlfriend's house two days later, his plea agreement says. When he spotted her new boyfriend's truck, he threw the pipe bomb into it, severely damaging the vehicle, his plea says.
Prosecutors said the truck was a red 2007 Dodge Ram.
When investigators caught up with Walker, he admitted building and setting off the pipe bomb.
Walker pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two explosives-related charges and could face years in prison at his December sentencing hearing.